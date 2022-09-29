CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Up to 3,000 athletes will race across Beaver Stadium’s 50-yard line this summer after completing 70.3 miles in a Central Pennsylvania IRONMAN.

“If that doesn’t give you goosebumps, my goodness, it’s just incredible,” Drew Wolff, regional director for The IRONMAN Group said.

IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley is the only race of it’s kind in PA.

“When we try to identify a community that we want to host a race in, it’s very important that we find somewhere that has the passion, the commitment, and that core value to us which is anything is possible,” Wolff said. “It’s here in State College. It’s here in Happy Valley.”

The race will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Athletes will swim 1.2 miles in Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir at Bald Eagle State Park, bike 56 miles through Centre and Clinton County hills and valleys, and run 13.1 miles through Penn State’s campus, crossing the finish line in Beaver Stadium.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to show the entire world what’s available for active adults here in Centre County,” Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

Those with qualifying times can then compete in Finland for the IRONMAN World Championship.

The Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance signed a three-year deal with IRONMAN. The race will return in 2024 and 2025.

“This is a community event, it’s a community event,” Wolff said. “It’s IRONMAN, but its your event, and there’s an opportunity to come out and be a part of this.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Registration opens on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.