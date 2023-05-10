BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said they found methamphetamine in her car.

Oliva Peters, 34, is facing drug-related charges after police said they found approximately 10 grams of meth and additional drug paraphernalia in her car after a traffic stop.

On Dec. 6, 2022, police pulled Peters over along the 1600 block of 6th Avenue in Logan Township for driving with an invalid driver’s license. Upon approaching the vehicle, police said they smelled marijuana from within the car, according to the affidavit.

Police noted in the criminal complaint that Peters seemed nervous when they asked for her license and other vehicle documents. She claimed that she just got her vehicle and did not have the vehicle’s registration. Officers also questioned Peters if there were any drugs in the vehicle to which she responded no.

During the traffic stop, an officer was contacted who previously interacted with Peters during an incident in October 2022. During that meeting, the officer made a controlled purchase of meth from Samuel Steger, while Peters was present.

The officer then spoke of two calls made by Steger who was in jail on different charges. During one of those calls, Peters allegedly told Steger she has “continued on with the family business.” Another call indicated that Steger was introduced to his narcotics supplier through Peters, according to the criminal complaint.

With this information, police were able to get a search warrant for Peters’ vehicle where they found approximately 10 grams of meth, police reported in the criminal complaint.

Peters is lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail. She’s facing two felony manufacturing, delivery or possession with the intent to sell charges along with drug paraphernalia charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.