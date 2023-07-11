CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is ongoing through the Clearfield Regional Police Department after an inmate died and two others overdosed at the Clearfield County Jail.

On July 6 at around 3 p.m. the Clearfield Regional Police Department received a call from the Clearfield County 911 Dispatch Center for two inmates who were currently in cardiac arrest at the same time, and same location within the Clearfield County Jail.

Officers, medical staff and corrections staff made contact with the two female inmates and administered Narcan. According to officials, the inmates had overdosed on drugs, but what drug specifically is still unknown. They were transported to the Penn Highlands Regional Hospital for treatment and later returned to the Jail.

On July 8th the Clearfield County 911 Dispatch Center again alerted police to another cardiac arrest at the Clearfield County Jail a little after 3 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and assisted in efforts to resuscitate the female inmate, however, efforts failed and the inmate was declared deceased.

“The procedures were immediately put in place to make sure they addressed the problem and to make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” Commissioner John Sobel said. “Unfortunately, that’s how you learn so that you prevent a problem from happening again. I will tell you that our staff and our administration out of the jail are constantly training and they learn from these events that happen and they come up with the proper procedures and protocols to address them I do want to make a point of saying that as far as we can tell in each instance, staff at the jail, once the emergency developed, they immediately took the proper steps to address them.”

Commissioners say they can always do better and are always improving how they run things. Previously the prison dealt with an inmate who escaped, but they say that they were able to rectify the situation that lead to the escape. However, they said that drugs entering the facility is harder to pinpoint and are still looking for ways to better the situation.

“There are always things we can do better. With this, you’re always playing defense about contraband coming into the jail,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. “And depending on how far certain inmates are willing to go to get it, then it’s really, really hard to stop. I do want to stress that the investigation is ongoing. We don’t have any hard and fast conclusions yet, but we’ll just continue to try to work on what I’ll call our defenses to try to keep contraband out of the jail.”

Glass also says that there have been few contraband problems since he has been commissioner. He says it’s not acceptable that it’s happening now but it’s a sign that prison staff are doing their job well.

Commissioner Mary Tatum expressed that this is not only in the jail but an issue in the community.

“I think especially with the drug issues that we see, it reflects a larger issue within our communities that has to be dealt with because the addiction is not going to go away,” Tatum said. “And it’s important for us to find ways to keep drugs out of the jail. They incarcerate a population to get treatment while they’re in jail. We have to make sure that they don’t have access to drugs that they could relapse on. We’re looking at things that may be able to be implemented in the future to help prevent this type of incident from happening again. But I think we have larger work to do.”