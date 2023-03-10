SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway Friday after police said funds were stolen from a local private club.

According to a news release from borough police, money was stolen from the Somerset Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #1801 located at 110 South Edgewood Drive.

Details about the theft are limited, however. The amount of money that was taken was not revealed.

Police Chief Randy Cox said that the suspect could be someone from the organization because the “theft appears to be an internal one.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information will be released as appropriate, Cox said.