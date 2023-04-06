CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway after an inmate at State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Rockview died, according to the state’s Department Of Corrections (DOC).

Jamie E. Houseknecht, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, April 1, superintendent of SCI Rockview Bobbi Salamon said in a news release from the DOC. Prison staff and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures before EMS could arrive and transport him to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Houseknecht was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday, April 6, before 2:30 a.m., the release reads.

State police are investigating in accordance with Pennsylvania policy, and the coroner’s office will announce the official cause of death, the DOC said.

Houseknecht has been at the prison in Benner Township since May 2010 where he was serving a 12-to-24-year sentence for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in Bucks County.

This inmate’s death marks the third one at the prison within a month. In early March two other inmates died at the hospital after they were found unresponsive in their cells.