BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire at a PennDOT building in Hollidaysburg Thursday morning.

The fire happened in a shed behind the PennDOT building on N. Juniata Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 16.

Phoenix Fire Chief Brandon Dibona said that a shed and salt brine tank owned by PennDOT were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. State Police and the Fire Marshal are investigating.

No injuries were reported.