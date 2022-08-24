CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drug charges have been filed against a Johnstown duo after police said they conducted investigations.

Johnstown police said that Mbazulwane Isidore Gxuluwe, 29, also known as “Moose,” sold cocaine to an informant twice in December of 2021. The first time the two met at a spot along the 100 block of Dupont Street and the other meet was at the 700 block of Thomas Avenue.

Then, on Aug. 24, police executed a search warrant at the 200 block of David Street and found the second man, Mbazulwane Ntanbo Gxuluwe, 30, in a bedroom in the basement. When police looked inside a closet in the bedroom they found a loaded black and silver handgun and that the serial number was unreadable, according to police. Police noted that Mbazulwane Ntanbo Gxuluwe was a felon and could not legally have a gun.

Police said that they found 29 grams of marijuana, seven grams of cocaine and additional drug paraphernalia after searching the basement.

Both men face numerous drug charges.

The duo is lodged in Cambria County prison with bail set at $200,000 each, while they await a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1