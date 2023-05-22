CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have identified “Jane Doe” after releasing details on the body found near Exit 123, off-ramp of I-80 on May 2.

After extensive investigative work, the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Unit out of Clearfield said they were able to identify the deceased woman as Ivana Meandzija from Utah.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Troopers look to identify “Jane Doe” found off I-80 with new details

PSP-Clearfield is asking anyone who has driven through the area of Exit 123 and Hoopup Road between Saturday, April 29, to Tuesday, May 2, to call them with any information at 814-857-3800.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to investigators, her body was first found by a construction worker who was traveling on Hoopup Road around 10:25 a.m. on May 2. State police out of Clearfield were called to the scene.