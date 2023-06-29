CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The IRONMAN 70.3 race is set to kick off on Sunday, bringing thousands of athletes to the area. But along with the competition, multiple detours and road closures will be in place.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Happy Valley is the only race of its kind in Pennsylvania as it mixes swimming, biking and running across parts of Centre and Clinton Counties.

Below are three charts that break down planned impacts on traffic and parking zones on July 1 and 2nd.

ROAD IMPACTEDFROMTOIMPACTTIMES
Commuter DrCurtin RdDauer DrClosed7/1 at 8 AM to
7/2 at 6 PM
Curtin RdUniversity DrPorter RdClosed3 AM to 6 PM
Bald Eagle State ParkRt 150/Eagle Valley RdOld Rte 220Closed7 AM to 10 AM
Rt 150/ Eagle Valley Rd (Eastbound)Main Park RdBeech Creek AveEvent Traffic7:30 AM to 10:30 AM
Beech Creek AveRt 150/ Eagle Valley RdWater StClosed – Local
Access Only		6:30 AM to 10:30 AM
Water St (Southbound)Beech Creek AveJacksonville RdEvent Traffic7:30 AM to 11 AM
Jacksonville Rd (Westbound)Water StHubler Ridge RdEvent Traffic7:30 AM to 12 PM
Hubler Ridge Rd (Southbound)Jacksonville RdNittany Valley Dr/Rt 64Event Traffic8 AM to 12 PM
Nittany Valley Dr/ Rt 64/ College Ave
(Westbound)		Hubler Ridge RdHarrison RdEvent Traffic8 AM to 1 PM
Harrison RdCollege Ave/ Rt 26Main St/ Rt 144Closed – Local
Access Only		8:30 AM to 1 PM
Main St/ Rt 144/ Pennsylvania Ave
(Southbound)		Sunset AveBlack Bear DrClosed – Local
Access Only		8:30 AM to 1 PM
Rt 144/ Pennsylvania AveBlack Bear DrChurch StClosed8:30 AM to 1 PM
Rt 144/ Pennsylvania Ave
(Northbound)		Church StKelly StClosed – Local
Access Only		8:30 AM to 1 PM
Church St/ Upper Brush Valley Rd
(Westbound)		Rt 144/Pennsylvania AveLinden Hall RdEvent Traffic9 AM to 1:30 PM
Boalsburg Rd (Northbound)Linden Hall RdBranch RdEvent Traffic9 AM to 2 PM
Branch Rd (Southbound)Boalsburg RdAtherton StEvent Traffic9 AM to 2 PM
University Dr (Northbound)Atherton StEasterly PkwyEvent Traffic9 AM to 2 PM
University Dr (Northbound)Easterly PkwyCollege AveClosed – Local
Access Only		9 AM to 2 PM
University DrCollege AvePark AveClosed8 AM to 4:30 PM
College Ave (Westbound)University Dr On-RampUniversity Dr On-RampClosed8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
BIKE COURSE TRAFFIC IMPACT | SUNDAY, JULY 2 (UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE)

Those participating in the race will be competing in a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and 13.1 mile run in succession. The race will end at the 50-yard line at Beaver Stadium.

ROAD IMPACTEDFROMTOIMPACTTIMES
Curtin RdUniversity DrPorter RdClosed3 AM to 6 PM
Curtin RdAtherton StUniversity DrClosed8 AM to 4:30 PM
University DrPark AveCollege AveClosed8 AM to 4:30 PM
Hastings RdMc Kean RdUniversity DrClosed8:30 AM to 3:30 PM
Elm RdBigler RdBenedict HouseClosed8 AM to 3:30 PM
Linden RdMc Kean RdBigler RdClosed8:30 AM to 3:30 PM
Mc Kean RdShortlidge RdBigler RdClosed8:30 AM to 4 PM
Mifflin RdMc Kean RdPollock RdClosed8:30 AM to 4 PM
Pollock RdMifflin RdBurrowes RdClosed8 AM to 4 PM
W Campus Dr/Old
Railroad Grde		Patterson StBarnard StClosed8:30 AM to 4 PM
Shortlidge RdCurtin RdPollock RdClosed8:30 AM to 4 PM
RUN COURSE TRAFFIC IMPACT | SUNDAY, JULY 2
ROAD IMPACTEDFROMTOTIMES
Curtin RdUniversity DrPorter Rd12:01 AM to 6 PM
Dauer DrUniversity DrCommuter Dr6 AM to 4 PM
Bigler RdMc Kean RdElm Rd6 AM to 4 PM
Elm RdBigler RdBenedict House6 AM to 4 PM
Linden RdMc Kean RdBigler Rd6 AM to 4 PM
Mc Kean RdMifflin RdLinden Rd6 AM to 4 PM
Mifflin RdMc Kean RdPollock Rd6 AM to 4 PM
Pollock RdMifflin RdBurrowes Rd6 AM to 4:30 PM
W Campus Dr/ Old
Railroad Grde		Patterson StBarnard St6 AM to 4 PM
Shortlidge RdCurtin RdPollock Rd6 AM to 4:30 PM
Curtin RdAtherton StUniversity Dr6 AM to 4:30 PM
NO PARKING ZONES | SUNDAY, JULY 2 (UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE)

In September 2022, Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance signed a three-year deal with IRONMAN, bringing the annual event to Happy Valley through 2025.