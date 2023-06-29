CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The IRONMAN 70.3 race is set to kick off on Sunday, bringing thousands of athletes to the area. But along with the competition, multiple detours and road closures will be in place.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Happy Valley is the only race of its kind in Pennsylvania as it mixes swimming, biking and running across parts of Centre and Clinton Counties.

Below are three charts that break down planned impacts on traffic and parking zones on July 1 and 2nd.

ROAD IMPACTED FROM TO IMPACT TIMES Commuter Dr Curtin Rd Dauer Dr Closed 7/1 at 8 AM to

7/2 at 6 PM Curtin Rd University Dr Porter Rd Closed 3 AM to 6 PM Bald Eagle State Park Rt 150/Eagle Valley Rd Old Rte 220 Closed 7 AM to 10 AM Rt 150/ Eagle Valley Rd (Eastbound) Main Park Rd Beech Creek Ave Event Traffic 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM Beech Creek Ave Rt 150/ Eagle Valley Rd Water St Closed – Local

Access Only 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM Water St (Southbound) Beech Creek Ave Jacksonville Rd Event Traffic 7:30 AM to 11 AM Jacksonville Rd (Westbound) Water St Hubler Ridge Rd Event Traffic 7:30 AM to 12 PM Hubler Ridge Rd (Southbound) Jacksonville Rd Nittany Valley Dr/Rt 64 Event Traffic 8 AM to 12 PM Nittany Valley Dr/ Rt 64/ College Ave

(Westbound) Hubler Ridge Rd Harrison Rd Event Traffic 8 AM to 1 PM Harrison Rd College Ave/ Rt 26 Main St/ Rt 144 Closed – Local

Access Only 8:30 AM to 1 PM Main St/ Rt 144/ Pennsylvania Ave

(Southbound) Sunset Ave Black Bear Dr Closed – Local

Access Only 8:30 AM to 1 PM Rt 144/ Pennsylvania Ave Black Bear Dr Church St Closed 8:30 AM to 1 PM Rt 144/ Pennsylvania Ave

(Northbound) Church St Kelly St Closed – Local

Access Only 8:30 AM to 1 PM Church St/ Upper Brush Valley Rd

(Westbound) Rt 144/Pennsylvania Ave Linden Hall Rd Event Traffic 9 AM to 1:30 PM Boalsburg Rd (Northbound) Linden Hall Rd Branch Rd Event Traffic 9 AM to 2 PM Branch Rd (Southbound) Boalsburg Rd Atherton St Event Traffic 9 AM to 2 PM University Dr (Northbound) Atherton St Easterly Pkwy Event Traffic 9 AM to 2 PM University Dr (Northbound) Easterly Pkwy College Ave Closed – Local

Access Only 9 AM to 2 PM University Dr College Ave Park Ave Closed 8 AM to 4:30 PM College Ave (Westbound) University Dr On-Ramp University Dr On-Ramp Closed 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM BIKE COURSE TRAFFIC IMPACT | SUNDAY, JULY 2 (UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE)

Those participating in the race will be competing in a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and 13.1 mile run in succession. The race will end at the 50-yard line at Beaver Stadium.

ROAD IMPACTED FROM TO IMPACT TIMES Curtin Rd University Dr Porter Rd Closed 3 AM to 6 PM Curtin Rd Atherton St University Dr Closed 8 AM to 4:30 PM University Dr Park Ave College Ave Closed 8 AM to 4:30 PM Hastings Rd Mc Kean Rd University Dr Closed 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM Elm Rd Bigler Rd Benedict House Closed 8 AM to 3:30 PM Linden Rd Mc Kean Rd Bigler Rd Closed 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM Mc Kean Rd Shortlidge Rd Bigler Rd Closed 8:30 AM to 4 PM Mifflin Rd Mc Kean Rd Pollock Rd Closed 8:30 AM to 4 PM Pollock Rd Mifflin Rd Burrowes Rd Closed 8 AM to 4 PM W Campus Dr/Old

Railroad Grde Patterson St Barnard St Closed 8:30 AM to 4 PM Shortlidge Rd Curtin Rd Pollock Rd Closed 8:30 AM to 4 PM RUN COURSE TRAFFIC IMPACT | SUNDAY, JULY 2

ROAD IMPACTED FROM TO TIMES Curtin Rd University Dr Porter Rd 12:01 AM to 6 PM Dauer Dr University Dr Commuter Dr 6 AM to 4 PM Bigler Rd Mc Kean Rd Elm Rd 6 AM to 4 PM Elm Rd Bigler Rd Benedict House 6 AM to 4 PM Linden Rd Mc Kean Rd Bigler Rd 6 AM to 4 PM Mc Kean Rd Mifflin Rd Linden Rd 6 AM to 4 PM Mifflin Rd Mc Kean Rd Pollock Rd 6 AM to 4 PM Pollock Rd Mifflin Rd Burrowes Rd 6 AM to 4:30 PM W Campus Dr/ Old

Railroad Grde Patterson St Barnard St 6 AM to 4 PM Shortlidge Rd Curtin Rd Pollock Rd 6 AM to 4:30 PM Curtin Rd Atherton St University Dr 6 AM to 4:30 PM NO PARKING ZONES | SUNDAY, JULY 2 (UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE)

In September 2022, Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance signed a three-year deal with IRONMAN, bringing the annual event to Happy Valley through 2025.