CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The IRONMAN 70.3 race is set to kick off on Sunday, bringing thousands of athletes to the area. But along with the competition, multiple detours and road closures will be in place.
The IRONMAN 70.3 Happy Valley is the only race of its kind in Pennsylvania as it mixes swimming, biking and running across parts of Centre and Clinton Counties.
Below are three charts that break down planned impacts on traffic and parking zones on July 1 and 2nd.
|ROAD IMPACTED
|FROM
|TO
|IMPACT
|TIMES
|Commuter Dr
|Curtin Rd
|Dauer Dr
|Closed
|7/1 at 8 AM to
7/2 at 6 PM
|Curtin Rd
|University Dr
|Porter Rd
|Closed
|3 AM to 6 PM
|Bald Eagle State Park
|Rt 150/Eagle Valley Rd
|Old Rte 220
|Closed
|7 AM to 10 AM
|Rt 150/ Eagle Valley Rd (Eastbound)
|Main Park Rd
|Beech Creek Ave
|Event Traffic
|7:30 AM to 10:30 AM
|Beech Creek Ave
|Rt 150/ Eagle Valley Rd
|Water St
|Closed – Local
Access Only
|6:30 AM to 10:30 AM
|Water St (Southbound)
|Beech Creek Ave
|Jacksonville Rd
|Event Traffic
|7:30 AM to 11 AM
|Jacksonville Rd (Westbound)
|Water St
|Hubler Ridge Rd
|Event Traffic
|7:30 AM to 12 PM
|Hubler Ridge Rd (Southbound)
|Jacksonville Rd
|Nittany Valley Dr/Rt 64
|Event Traffic
|8 AM to 12 PM
|Nittany Valley Dr/ Rt 64/ College Ave
(Westbound)
|Hubler Ridge Rd
|Harrison Rd
|Event Traffic
|8 AM to 1 PM
|Harrison Rd
|College Ave/ Rt 26
|Main St/ Rt 144
|Closed – Local
Access Only
|8:30 AM to 1 PM
|Main St/ Rt 144/ Pennsylvania Ave
(Southbound)
|Sunset Ave
|Black Bear Dr
|Closed – Local
Access Only
|8:30 AM to 1 PM
|Rt 144/ Pennsylvania Ave
|Black Bear Dr
|Church St
|Closed
|8:30 AM to 1 PM
|Rt 144/ Pennsylvania Ave
(Northbound)
|Church St
|Kelly St
|Closed – Local
Access Only
|8:30 AM to 1 PM
|Church St/ Upper Brush Valley Rd
(Westbound)
|Rt 144/Pennsylvania Ave
|Linden Hall Rd
|Event Traffic
|9 AM to 1:30 PM
|Boalsburg Rd (Northbound)
|Linden Hall Rd
|Branch Rd
|Event Traffic
|9 AM to 2 PM
|Branch Rd (Southbound)
|Boalsburg Rd
|Atherton St
|Event Traffic
|9 AM to 2 PM
|University Dr (Northbound)
|Atherton St
|Easterly Pkwy
|Event Traffic
|9 AM to 2 PM
|University Dr (Northbound)
|Easterly Pkwy
|College Ave
|Closed – Local
Access Only
|9 AM to 2 PM
|University Dr
|College Ave
|Park Ave
|Closed
|8 AM to 4:30 PM
|College Ave (Westbound)
|University Dr On-Ramp
|University Dr On-Ramp
|Closed
|8:30 AM to 4:30 PM
Those participating in the race will be competing in a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and 13.1 mile run in succession. The race will end at the 50-yard line at Beaver Stadium.
|ROAD IMPACTED
|FROM
|TO
|IMPACT
|TIMES
|Curtin Rd
|University Dr
|Porter Rd
|Closed
|3 AM to 6 PM
|Curtin Rd
|Atherton St
|University Dr
|Closed
|8 AM to 4:30 PM
|University Dr
|Park Ave
|College Ave
|Closed
|8 AM to 4:30 PM
|Hastings Rd
|Mc Kean Rd
|University Dr
|Closed
|8:30 AM to 3:30 PM
|Elm Rd
|Bigler Rd
|Benedict House
|Closed
|8 AM to 3:30 PM
|Linden Rd
|Mc Kean Rd
|Bigler Rd
|Closed
|8:30 AM to 3:30 PM
|Mc Kean Rd
|Shortlidge Rd
|Bigler Rd
|Closed
|8:30 AM to 4 PM
|Mifflin Rd
|Mc Kean Rd
|Pollock Rd
|Closed
|8:30 AM to 4 PM
|Pollock Rd
|Mifflin Rd
|Burrowes Rd
|Closed
|8 AM to 4 PM
|W Campus Dr/Old
Railroad Grde
|Patterson St
|Barnard St
|Closed
|8:30 AM to 4 PM
|Shortlidge Rd
|Curtin Rd
|Pollock Rd
|Closed
|8:30 AM to 4 PM
|ROAD IMPACTED
|FROM
|TO
|TIMES
|Curtin Rd
|University Dr
|Porter Rd
|12:01 AM to 6 PM
|Dauer Dr
|University Dr
|Commuter Dr
|6 AM to 4 PM
|Bigler Rd
|Mc Kean Rd
|Elm Rd
|6 AM to 4 PM
|Elm Rd
|Bigler Rd
|Benedict House
|6 AM to 4 PM
|Linden Rd
|Mc Kean Rd
|Bigler Rd
|6 AM to 4 PM
|Mc Kean Rd
|Mifflin Rd
|Linden Rd
|6 AM to 4 PM
|Mifflin Rd
|Mc Kean Rd
|Pollock Rd
|6 AM to 4 PM
|Pollock Rd
|Mifflin Rd
|Burrowes Rd
|6 AM to 4:30 PM
|W Campus Dr/ Old
Railroad Grde
|Patterson St
|Barnard St
|6 AM to 4 PM
|Shortlidge Rd
|Curtin Rd
|Pollock Rd
|6 AM to 4:30 PM
|Curtin Rd
|Atherton St
|University Dr
|6 AM to 4:30 PM
In September 2022, Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance signed a three-year deal with IRONMAN, bringing the annual event to Happy Valley through 2025.