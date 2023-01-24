STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– In the summer thousands of athletes will be flocking to State College to participate in a Central Pennsylvania IRONMAN, but the event is still looking for volunteers.

Interested volunteers that are looking to learn more information about what they would have to do for the IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley race can stop by the Champs restaurant on North Atherton Street. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., folks will be able to talk with officials and learn more about the volunteer work.

It will take the work of thousands of people to help with the event, approximately 1,200 volunteers are needed, Public Affairs Director/Tourism Grant Coordinator for The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau Lesley Kistenr said.

On Sunday, July 2, athletes will be competing in a 70.3-mile race that consists of swimming just over a mile, then biking another 56 miles, before finishing with a run of just over 13 miles. While partaking in the competition, the athletes will also be traversing throughout scenery in Centre County before crossing the finish line in Beaver Stadium.

The race will be making returns in the next two years, 2024 and 2025, because The Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance signed a three-year deal with IRONMAN.

Registration already opened in October 2022 and costs $399, according to IRONMAN’s website.