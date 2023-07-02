STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of participants pushed their physical and mental strength to the finish as a 70.3 mile IRONMAN triathlon made it’s way to Happy Valley.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling to see it come to fruition finally after months of planning by literally hundreds and hundreds of people,” Happy Valley Adventure Bureau President & CEO Fritz Smith said. “We’re looking forward to this event being a mainstay of the summer calendar here in Centre County.”

The participants completed a 1.2-mile swim in Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir at Bald Eagle State Park, a 56-mile bike ride through the hills of Centre and Clinton Counties and ending with a 13.1-mile run on Penn State’s campus, with the race ending at Beaver Stadium.

Participants race to the finish line at IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley.

First place finisher Matthew Guenter stands at the finish line. Credit: Donald Miralle, IRONMAN

Participants gather at Bald Eagle State Park to begin the IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley. Credit: Donald Miralle, IRONMAN

Participants traveled from all 50 states and nine different countries to take part. The youngest was 18-years-old while the oldest, Charles Windus from New Jersey, was 76.

Matthew Guenter from Colorado was the first person to finish the race, coming into Beaver Stadium at a time of 4:19:30.

“I went to school here,” Guenter said. “As soon as this race was announced I signed up early on. I wanted to win and I did that so it’s a great day.”

Caroline Moyer from Malvern, Pa. came in first among the women with a time of 5:00:55.

“This was my second 70.3 so I wasn’t really sure what to think,” Moyer said. “I was just trying to have fun and push the pace.”

Some participants fought hard to get across the finish line. One woman, Kim Beagley from DuBois, is a two-time kidney transplant recipient. She ran in honor of her donor, Paul Burke.

“[Burke] did a full 140.6 mile IRONMAN,” Beagley said. “He’s done 5 since, 25 halves, just an amazing man.”

This is Beagley’s seventh IRONMAN since her transplant. She said she wants her story to show everyone you can do anything you set your mind to.

“It’s the excitement of getting up in the morning and realizing you just completed a run,” Beagley said. “Maybe your hardest run, maybe your hardest run, maybe your fastest run, or maybe your longest, but you’ve already accomplished something that day.”

The thousands of people flocking to Happy Valley to participate, volunteer and watch the race created big booms in tourism this weekend. Smith said he believes the economic impact from the race will be over $7,000,000.

The Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance signed a three-year deal with IRONMAN. The race will return in 2024 and 2025.