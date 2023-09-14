CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Irvona Volunteer Fire Company is celebrating a special milestone, a century of work.

In 1923, the Irvona Volunteer Fire Company was established, and 100 years later, the company is hosting a centennial celebration and inviting the community to join in the fun.

On Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 5 p.m. at Elderberry Park, a handful of events will take place to celebrate the accomplishment. Events include a bucket brigade, food, music, a car cruise, a cornhole tournament, basket raffles, bake sales, and more.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a fireworks show, parade, and more.

“One hundred years is a long time for anything, but a small town like this and a small fire company it’s huge,” President Dave O’Donnell said. “We’ve made it a long way. What’s bizarre, in 100 years we’ve only had 15 fire chiefs.”

Members of the company said this is a chance to give back to a community that gives so much to the fire company.

“Just to actually see the look on everybody’s face, see them enjoy something that we can give back to them after everything they’ve done for us,” O’Donnell said. “The main part of it is the community, the backing we get not only from the community but the organizations, the borough, the townships, even outside the area. The groups that come in and help us out, donate, sponsor us, whatever it takes to keep us moving.”

But O’Donnell said recruiting new members has been a battle. He’s hoping the community sees the company does more than just show up when someone is in need, and they need all the help they can get.

“Funding is always an issue, prices go up and people move on,” O’Donnell said. “It’s a rewarding feeling to go out and help someone and make a difference in the community.

Many members say this weekend will be full of fun and they are looking forward to the future of the company.