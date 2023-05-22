CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Clearfield County are attempting to bring a rare earth mineral processing facility to the area.

The facility would bring millions in revenue to Sandy Township as well as helping to provide the country with the much-needed resource to create computer chips and other items. The facility would also generate jobs and help Sandy Township flourish.

“It could just bring millions and millions of dollars to this area, especially in job growth, housing growth, commercial development,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. “It would just be such a fantastic thing for this area.”

The idea began after the township saw multiple entities from the federal and state level looking to develop an area for a rare earth mineral processing facility. The thought of Sandy Township having this facility was perfect and they also had the ground to do it.

“This kind of industry just brings a ton, a ton of jobs,” Arbaugh said. “Good-paying jobs, would just really enhance the economics of the area. We would just really, really love to have a facility of that nature here.”

The site would be located on 400 acres in the Corbet Industrial Park along Platt Road which currently houses three businesses, RES Coal, PA State Police and Hunting Titan. With room for growth and infrastructure to start, the building is already being put into place.

“We have water, we’re installing a sewer now which will be done by the end of the year. So really all the utilities needed are on site. Additionally, the location is adjacent to an active train rail which makes it just an ideal site for this,” Arbaugh said.

“Actually, the adjacent site right next to it is in the market right now in the PJM queue For solar development. We could also potentially power the site with, with solar development,” Arbaugh said.

Adjacent to the proposed location is a piece of land that is on the market now in the PJM queue. According to the PJM website, it is a regional transmission organization (RTO) that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Arbaugh says the next step is to showcase the site and work with federal and state partners to see what the next step is moving forward.