(WTAJ) — The shooting hoaxes throughout Central Pennsylvania in March didn’t have any real active attackers, but what they did have were real responses from students, faculty, and first responders as if it were the real thing.

Preparedness is the best way to survive a real situation, according to survival expert Rick Capozzi.

“The last thing we want is for someone to go through one of these experiences and have no idea what to do,” Capozzi said. “They’re few and far between, but we still need to prepare for them, but we don’t need to be fearful about it. Fear is your enemy.”

Act 44 of the Pennsylvania Public School Code, enacted in 2018, requires all public schools to run emergency drills, including natural disasters, hostage situations, bomb threats and active shooters once per school year within the first 90 days of that school year. This excludes monthly fire drills.

Capozzi recommends all schools run two to four active shooter training sessions per year, each with a slightly different scenario or response. Any more, and the students don’t take them as seriously.

It’s important, however, for those students to know it’s a drill.

“As a learning strategist, one of the things we specialize in is behavioral changes in stressful situations,” Capozzi said. “Drills help us to build muscle memory. If we can go through that exercise in a low-stress condition, then when it’s for real, and it’s a high-stress condition, people tend to respond much better.”

Capozzi (right) and his Survival Mindset team show schools, churches and businesses strategies to survive an active shooter event using fake guns with a realistic weight.







Capozzi has worked with many Central Pa. school districts through his company Survival Mindset, which offers in-depth training and practical hands-on drills for preparing people for an active shooter scenario.

Altoona Area School District’s Director of Safety and Security Bill Pfeffer said the district runs one drill of each type at the beginning of the school year, except for fire drills, but the outreach goes far beyond just those drills.

During the high school and middle school’s code of conduct assemblies, the district also brings in a school officer to provide a presentation and explanation on how to respond to an active shooter scenario.

For elementary students who may not comprehend the full scope of the situation, Pfeffer said there’s a different approach.

“We don’t want to scare our students, especially our younger population,” Pfeffer said. “It’s pivotal for the teachers and our staff to try to get around to, especially the elementary schools. We get in and interact with the students and tell them what to expect. We just want them to feel a comfort level with us and let them know we’re here to protect them.”

Capozzi offered a strategy for elementary schools that he calls the “Miss Molly” game.

“You can play a game that’s an identical response to what you need to do in an armed intruder situation, and it doesn’t have to freak the children out. They don’t even have to know what you’re training them for,” Capozzi said. “When Miss so-and-so does this or says this word, we all stop whatever we’re going to do, we get extremely quiet, and we all run to this particular location. And if everybody’s quiet, and everybody does what they’ve supposed to do, then everybody gets a sticker.”

He said he got the idea from a real elementary teacher named Molly who turned sheltering in the janitor’s closet into a fun game.

Capozzi said you can have as much preparation as you want, but some sort of panic is bound to happen. That’s when training and preparation can kick in.

“Whatever that first indicator that there’s a problem, somebody screams, you hear a shot or you hear a bang, the initial reaction is deer-in-the-headlights. Even for well-trained people, it oftentimes happens,” Capozzi said. “Then your brain tries to make sense out of what you just heard, and then you spring into action.”

Although the actual safety protocols were followed “to a tea” in response to the hoax at Altoona Area School District, Pfeffer admitted communication, including between officers and between staff to students and parents, needs to be improved in case of the real thing.

“Sometimes you can have A, B and C, and you may have to go to E or F to get the job done,” Pfeffer said. “We need to do a better job of communicating with our students that in an event this would happen, this is what you need to do to be prepared, and the last thing you can do is run, hide and fight. If the lockdown isn’t working, or you can’t get into a secure classroom where we can lock a door, then you have to do what’s best for you.”

Pfeffer said they need to improve their radio communications for officers and ensure officers have better access to buildings and doors in case of a threat.

Capozzi said teachers and staff are critical to responding to an actual situation as they suddenly become guardians or protectors for their students, but the older students can help in being those protectors too.

“In the most successful outcomes, there’s always one or two people who take the lead,” Capozzi said. “Maybe you’re the one who’s wired to do that and you know what action needs to be taken. You might not normally be the one who barks orders, but if that’s what you’re called to do that day, you need to bark those orders.”

Pennsylvania State Trooper Christopher Fox said schools aren’t required to get training from state police but are encouraged to do so.

They train mostly faculty and staff, however, it’s up to the discretion of the districts to then pass that knowledge onto the students.

“We offer the run, hide, fight training that’s offered to every school district, but it depends on them whether they want us to present that information or not,” Fox said. “It’s about a 45-minute PowerPoint presentation, and we allow the people taking the class to ask questions after it’s done.”

In terms of the reactions to the hoax, Fox and Capozzi said the schools affected like Altoona and Bellefonte proved schools are ready for the real thing.

Capozzi trained how to use a fire extinguisher to slow or distract an active attacker. Capozzi said schools typically have many tools or equipment students or teachers can use to defend themselves.

“It was real-world verification that the training the schools are doing, the police are doing, the other responders are doing is working,” Capozzi said.

“There are not many positives that come from a situation like that, but it was a very serious call, and we were able to reflect on what we did well and what we didn’t do as well, and we can always try to make changes as we go along,” Fox said.

Fox said State Police, local police departments and school districts are working to set up a meeting to discuss what went well with the hoax responses and what changes they can make.

“It’s a situation where we try to handle it the best we can,” Fox said. “All things considered, I think it was the best outcome possible.”

The odds of encountering an active shooter at a school also remain very slim. The K-12 School Shooting Database gave about 1 in 11,000 odds of being in an active shooter situation in the US in 2021. That’s just a bit higher than the odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime at 1 in 15,300 from 2009 to 2018 study, according to the National Weather Service.