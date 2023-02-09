CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drug addiction has taken away too many lives. Back in March of last year, Nicholas Foreman lost his life at 21 years old after overdosing at a hotel in Altoona on Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Xylazine.

“He worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement now to a very, very good kid,” said Dena Foreman, Nicholas’ mother. “Very polite. He was for life. He just he loved skateboarding, swimming, the beach, anything any kid would do. And he’s just trying to find himself and he got mixed up with some stuff and it ended up taking his life.”

In his honor, Dena is having a pool tournament fundraiser at the Shovel Head Tavern in Cresson on Saturday. There will be basket raffles and shirts for sale. All of the proceeds will go to the Healing Patch.

“Kids are grieving and they’re our future. So, we have to watch out for them,” Foreman said. “They need us as much as we need them. And the Healing Patch is a great place for a child who lost a parent to be able to go and just feel comfortable and to grieve and they do all kinds of different things with them. They teach them the difference between grieving and mourning.”

Foreman hopes that this event will also bring more awareness to the dangers of drugs.

“In our little community, we don’t have anything to really push for overdose awareness,” said Foreman. “Like, it happens everywhere, and I just think that people need to be more aware of how important this is. Like every 11 minutes in the United States, someone is losing their life to a drug overdose.”

Foreman plans to make this a yearly fundraiser and could change up the game each year.