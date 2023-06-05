ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he was accused of pointing a gun at two women during an argument about a stolen iPhone.

The women accused Chayton Waters, 20, of threatening them with a gun on Sunday night after he allegedly punched another man at a Dollar General and stole an iPhone belonging to one of the women.

Altoona police were sent to a home along Maple Avenue at 9:17 p.m. for reports of an argument involving a firearm. After arriving at the home, a woman claimed Waters punched her boyfriend in the face at the Dollar General along 31st Street and stole her iPhone. The woman said she dropped her phone when she ran to help her boyfriend.

Chayton Waters, 20, of Altoona.

According to a criminal complaint, Waters picked up the phone and left with it. The woman told officers she and a friend tracked the phone to Water’s home along Maple Avenue where they confronted him.

The woman claimed they got into an argument with Waters. During the argument, Waters allegedly walked back into his home and came back with a gun in his hand. The woman said Waters pointed the gun at them and ordered them to leave.

The women then told Waters they were calling police and he ran back inside his home to drop the gun and came back outside yelling “It was just a BB gun,” according to the complaint.

Police spoke to the woman’s boyfriend over the phone who claimed Waters ran towards his vehicle and started punching him through the front passenger seat window. He told police he got out of the vehicle to defend himself and that’s when Waters stopped fighting and asked him if he wanted to “hug it out,” according to the complaint.

Police noted in court documents officers were given the gun and it was found to be a 9mm handgun with the serial number etched off.

Waters was arraigned on Monday morning and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, theft, two counts of simple assault and harassment.