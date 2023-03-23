STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Italian restaurant wants to open in State College, but it must get a liquor license transfer approved, something another incoming eatery has had to do this year.

Figo Italian, owned by GLU Hospitality, LLC, wants to open at The Standard at State College, located at 330 West College Avenue, on the ground floor, according to documents submitted to the borough in March. However, an opening date was not given.

The liquor license Figo Italian wants to use to operate is from outside the borough, meaning that the borough council has to vote on the transfer and they can choose to propose restrictions if the transfer would be granted. Figo Italian wants to use the license from the former Luna 2 restaurant in College Township.

During a public hearing on April 3 at 7 p.m., there will be discussions about the liquor license transfer, a spokesperson confirmed in an email. But the final decision won’t be made then.

In the proposal to the borough, Figo Italian is described as a causal Italian restaurant that will have a variety of specialty pizzas and handcrafted Italian meals along with appetizers, salads, and sides, attorney Mark Kozar of Flaherty & O’Hara who is representing Figo Italian wrote in a letter to the borough. You can expect to see prices range between $12 to $20 per person.

“Figo Italian will offer a unique dining experience in State College,” Kozar wrote. “Approval of an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license by Figo Italian will permit the operation of a restaurant in State College that will be a positive attribute to the community.”

There will be a separate area for just breakfast that will be alcohol-free. There will be at least 35 seats at the bar, but the number of people the place can hold wasn’t made known.

Figo Italian will be open seven days a week with Monday through Thursday hours being from noon to midnight; For Fridays and Saturdays they will open at noon and close at 2 a.m.; Sundays will be from noon to about 10 or 11 p.m.

Earlier this year, Brother’s Bar and Grill had to get their liquor license transfer approved and during the process, multiple restrictions were proposed, though some were dropped.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There is another Figo Italian restaurant in Philadelphia, which has brunch and dinner menus compiled of pizzas, hoagies, wine, beer, and cocktails.