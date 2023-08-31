BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A charitable motorcycle group is celebrating 20 years, $600,000 raised and 35 local families helped.

Burgi’s Low Life Riders started in 2003 and has been helping local children with serious medical conditions ever since.

Among those that Burgi’s has helped is Ryder McDermott, who is 16 years old now, through an early battle with cancer.

Ryder explained how their contributions really make a difference for these families and that he’s thankful for it, loving working with Burgi’s every year.

While Ryder’s future looks bright now, his family remembers the time when Burgi’s Low Life Riders stepped in to help them.

“It meant a lot to me, what Burgi’s did for us,” Ryder’s mom Kerrie said. “By them doing the charity run, my whole family was able to be with Ryder at the hospital. We didn’t have to worry financially about things that needed to be taken care of.”

The organization raises money so that these families can care for their kids during some of the most difficult times.

Burgi’s 2022 recipient was Adam Criste, a 4-year-old boy who was born with several complications. His lungs didn’t develop very well and he needed help to breathe and survive, his father, Matthew, told WTAJ.

Matthew reflected back to when they learned they were chosen by the organization, saying it was a great honor.

“It was wonderful. I mean it was a great honor – it’s tough having a child with special needs so to see a community come together…” Matthew said.

Burgi’s Low Life Riders will celebrate their 20th anniversary all weekend long leading up to the annual Low Life ride on Sunday, Sept. 3. You can find more information and a schedule of events by clicking here.