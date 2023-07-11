JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown mother was shot and killed, allegedly by their paramour, in front of her 6-year-old child after police already told the man to not come back to her house.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer along with Johnstown police held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what he called a “gut-wrenching” domestic incident.

On Saturday, July 8, Johnstown police were called to the home of Candace Mervin around 4 a.m. for a domestic dispute with 34-year-old Michael Lyles. According to court documents, police made him leave and told him not to return, even refusing to let him go in to gather any items.

Less than 15 minutes later, Mervin called 911 again about Lyles being in the home.

Neugebauer said police later listened to the 911 call where a gunshot was heard, followed by silence. The dispatcher of the call could then be heard talking to a child who said Mervin was shot by “mommy’s boyfriend.”

“To have a child to see their parent with bullet holes in them is, frankly, gut-wrenching,” Neugebauer said.

It was later revealed through court documents that Mervin had bailed Lyles out of prison in February after he was arrested on felony strangulation charges.

During the conference, Neugebauer was asked why police didn’t arrest Lyles the first time they were at the house. Neugebauer related that there was no PFA against him and that there were no signs of injury to Mervin so they were unable to make any kind of arrest.

PFA vs Conditions of Bond:

Neugebauer revealed that about a month ago, a condition of Lyles’ bond was to stay away from the home and not to have contact with Mervin. However, without an actual PFA, there’s nothing in the law that would allow them to arrest Lyles during the first response. Laws, however, allow that arrest to be made if there’s a PFA violation, however, officials aren’t aware if Mervin ever attempted to get a PFA.

“You can’t arrest someone without probable cause and there was no authority to arrest him during the first call, unfortunately,” Neugebauer added.

It was said that the gun used in the shooting has not been found at this time and they’ve been working with drones and K-9 units to find it.

When asked about domestic violence, Neugebauer said that a “majority” of these cases go nowhere when the victim decides not to cooperate any longer. He related that, at no fault to any victim, sometimes it’s hard to pay the bills when the other person gets locked up, but that’s what the county has these services for.

Erika Brosig, Chief Operating Officer at Victim Services Inc., related during the conference that on average, it takes someone seven attempts before finally leaving an abusive relationship.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

If you need help from an abusive relationship, Victim Services can be found at 638 Ferndale Ave, Johnstown, PA 15905, or you can call them at 814-288-4961.

You can also call the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-800-932-4632 or the national number at 1-800-537-2238.

Neugebauer also mentioned that he hopes the legislature can help fix some of the domestic abuse issues that law enforcement face, such as in Candace’s case.