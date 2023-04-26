CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of Penn State students is getting their hands dirty for a good cause, helping the YMCA of Centre County and CenClear Child Services create an educational farm for students.

“Kids really don’t understand how food grows, a lot of kids,” YMCA Anti-Hunger Director Mel Curtis said. “This is a way they can learn about food and they can plant gardens at their own home.”

The goal of “The Farm,” which is located in Philipsburg, is to give children a chance to see where the food they eat every day comes from, all while teaching families the importance of growing fruits and vegetables to support healthy eating habits.

On April 26, Penn State Agricultural and Extension Education majors built an educational garden that spreads through the middle of the land.

“Two percent of the United States feeds the rest of the entire country,” Student Baylor Shunk said. “So, for kids to understand where their food is coming from, I mean, I grew up on a farm, so I saw it firsthand. For kids who didn’t really get to experience that, this is a space where they can come see this is what we’re growing. This is how it works.”

The project is part of a post-internship seminar for a 12-member cohort. The students are already working to inspire the next generation of learners with the garden.

“We can hopefully grow some fruits and vegetables and some stuff to give students a direct way to see the food that they grow,” Student Morgan Bear said. “Then, hopefully, in the future, be able to take that back and use it.”

Curtis said The Farm won’t just grow food, like corn and potatoes, it will also grow herbal plants for medicine. The students planned, budgeted and executed the construction of the garden in just six weeks using primarily recycled materials.

“We have a caterpillar here for the young kids,” Curtis said. “We’re going to be putting in a canoe and have fish inside the canoe and do all kinds of things. It’s a great opportunity for them to express themselves and give their legacy to the project.”

The next step for the project will be to surround the garden with fencing. Curtis said they are already scheduling schools to visit the farm, where those students will also have a hand in the final aspects of the project.