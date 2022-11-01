ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Ivyside Eats Food Pantry at Penn State Altoona’s campus aims to help students with food insecurity through its free stock and variety.

The pantry is located inside the Edith Davis Eve Memorial Chapel in room 112. It’s stocked primarily with non-perishable goods used within a college dorm room or apartment.

Director of Student Diversity Inclusion and Programming Sue Patterson manages the pantry. These foods include canned goods, cereals, ramen, macaroni and cheese, etc.

“We have to have a different variety. Our resident hall students need stuff that can cook in the microwave,” Patterson said. “Our students off-campus with a full kitchen are looking for things that can cook that way. We go through a lot of microwave stuff, but we’re looking at those things for full meals and things like cereal. Those things grab and go so that they can grab something running between classes.”

The pantry operates five times a week during the day and three times at night. However, there are multiple ways for students to get their groceries, including online ordering, personal hours, and grab-and-go shelves around campus.

But through the years, the pantry’s traffic has doubled. Patterson said that 50 percent of the students use the pantry. In addition, they could see 15 to 20 students within two hours.

This high demand caused the pantry to move its location and tripled its original size. Patterson said the high inflation is causing more students to use it because of the lack of funds.

“Students have less money to spend on food. Food is more expensive, even as much to get their meals on campus,” Patterson said. “Things have gone up cause of inflation and all those costs. So that means students don’t have enough to make it to the end of the semester.”

Jenna Cumming works within the Ivyside Eats pantry and helps in the Blair County Food Pantry. She described how students are grateful that the pantry is there and appreciate the variety.

The pantry believes food is essential for students to function and continue a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, Cumming said the stigma around being embarrassed about using a food pantry has dwindled because students recognize that others are using it.

“There are people who come frequently, and still, every time and time again, I’m happy to have this cause it allows me to stay in college,” Cumming said. “At first, students thought they be embarrassed, but slowly it’s like ‘no, this is not a big deal.’ Everyone at some point needs help, and this is the time I need help.”

Patterson said they’ve been receiving donations from the food drive for the past three years. All they receive primarily helps keeps the pantry stocked for the school year and beyond.

The school believes the donations go back to the students being successful. When they’re well-fed, they’re focused and on the way to a better education.

“The food drive helps us extend the life of the food pantry and then, as I said, build it up,” Cumming said.

“The money that comes into our community. The knowledge comes into our community when we get them to stay and become part of it,” Patterson said. “You’re making a difference in that. You’re allowing that to happen. People do better if they’re eating if they’re healthy.”

In the future, the pantry looks to add a refrigerator to include fresh produce and dairy products. Questions about donating to the pantry can be sent to Ivysideeats@psu.edu.