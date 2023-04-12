UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State’s Movin’ On is one of the largest student-run music festivals in America, and it just dropped who’s performing this year.

The school announced that J.I.D, COIN, Neon Trees and UPSHAL are among the groups set to perform on IM Fields on Friday, April 28. Attendees must be aged 18+ and have a valid Penn State Student ID or government-issued ID to enter.

The festival is funded by the Penn State Activity fee and the University Park Allocation Committee (UPAC). Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the event is set to end at 10:30 p.m. There will be two entrance/exit points to the IM Field with security measures in place.

Here is the full line-up of performers:

Mellow Honey

Taking the stage first is Mellow Honey. The psychedelic rock band will open the night with some indies tunes.

UPSAHL

Taylor Upsahl is an alternative and indie artist who released her first studio album, “Lady Jesus,” in 2021. She’s released a plethora of singles, her most notable being “People I Don’t Like.” She’ll be bringing an upbeat energy to the stage.

Neon Trees

The alternative band, with hit songs like “Animal” and “Everybody Talks” is set to bring some groovy rock energy. The group performed for years, but ultimately decided to take a break in 2015. Fast forward to 2019, the band is back together and they’re sure to leave the audience wanting some more.

COIN

The Nashville pop rock band rose to stardom with their song “Talk to Much” and they just recently reached topped on the Billboards Alternative Song Chart. Their song “Chapstick” hit number 1. They’ll set the perfect mood as the sun sets over the IM Fields.

J.I.D

Nimble, head-nodding lyricism and lightning fast flows by J.I.D will cap off the night. J.I.D broke into the rap scene after signing with Dreamville Records and releasing his debut album “The Never Story” in 2017.

On is an 18+ music festival that is free for all Penn State students. Movin’ On takes pride in providing students with a large variety of performers to celebrate the yearly send-off of Penn State graduating students.

Entering its 48th year, Movin` On continues to provide the festival free of charge for students to enjoy live music and entertainment. For more information, please visit www.movinon.org.

Parking will be available for $10 located on Curtain Road at Stadium West Parking Lot. Parking will also be available for $1 per hour in the East Parking Deck, located at 1965 Bigler Rd, State College, PA 16802. There are no prepay options available.