JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hip-Hop of the late ’90s and early ’00s is alive and well and on its way to Johnstown this summer with Ja Rule, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ashanti and more.

The first-ever Summer Jam at the 1st Summit Arena is happening Saturday, August 19th. Ja Rule, Ashanti, Bone Thugs, and Ginuwine will all state stage live in Johnstown.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. That is, unless, you’re subscribed to the 1st Summit Arena newsletter. If so, you can get your hands on tickets a day early — Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

