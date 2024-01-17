MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket was sold at Rutter’s in Blair County for Tuesday night’s Treasure Hunt drawing along with five others around Pennsylvania.

The $200,001 jackpot will be split between six winning tickets sold in Blair, Montgomery, Luzerne, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties for the Jan. 16 drawing.

Each ticket matched all five numbers: 5-11-13-22-30.

Each ticket is worth $33,333.50.

The winning tickets were sold by:

Rutter’s, 935 Plank Road, Duncansville, Blair County

Narayan Hari Inc., 549 Doylestown Road, Lansdale, Montgomery Count;

Hanover Convenience Inc., 1100 South Main St., Hanover Township, Luzerne County

SHOP ‘n SAVE Heidelberg, 2100 Washington Pike, Carnegie, Allegheny County

Penn Crossing Giant Eagle, 2000 Penny Lane, Jeannette, Westmoreland County

BP Herminie, 3331 Clay Pike, Herminie, Westmoreland County

According to the PA Lottery, more than 53,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.