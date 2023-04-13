ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Lots going on at the Jaffa Shrine this month and happening this weekend is the annual “Treasured Once Again” spring sale in Altoona.

Thursday, April 13 was opening day and more than 350 local families brought in goods and more than 60,000 items are for sale.

You can find clothes for all sizes, toys, home décor, sporting equipment and other goodies for the whole family.

“This is such a special thing for so many parents and so many families who couldn’t normally afford to get lots of goodies for their kiddos and it just makes you smile to see the little guys going out of here and they have their little stuffed animal or their little toy that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” Barbara Hagmaier, the owner and organizer of the event said.

You can stop on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday is also a discount day so anything with a sticker is half off.

On Sunday, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and anything with a sticker will be 75% off.

Anything that doesn’t sell will be donated to organizations like the Second Avenue United Methodist Church.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The sale is celebrating its 13th year and it takes place every spring and fall. The church has been a partner of the event since its conception.