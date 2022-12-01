ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers at the Jaffa Shrine are selling Christmas trees with proceeds benefitting the Jaffa Road Runners.

This Jaffa Shrine fundraiser benefits the Road Runners, a group that transports kids who need special treatment, and their families, to and from hospitals in Philadelphia, Erie and Dayton, Ohio, all for no cost to them.

The Road Runners’ brand new mini-van to get the kids and their families to and from their appointments. Brown said they trade-in for a new one every two years, and the old ones always have over 100,000 miles on them.

“Just call up to Jaffa and they’ll get you in touch with the hospital and have [your child] evaluated,” Jaffa Trustee and Road Runner Dick Brown said.

Jaffa serves all kids in Central Pennsylvania, and Brown said it doesn’t matter what illness or condition the child has. He said the Road Runners have helped kids get surgery to reattach limbs and get cancer treatment.

“We do take insurance,” Brown said. “But if you don’t have insurance, you don’t have to pay anything.”

Brown said they’ll be selling about 200 trees this year and as of Thursday, Dec. 1, they’ve sold about 60 so far after starting on Black Friday.

“Now is the time to get one,” Brown added. “Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”