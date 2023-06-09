ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona will be holding their annual “Walk of Love” this weekend.

On Sunday, June 11, participants will walk one mile around the area to raise money for Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia. The event is open to the public and will include refreshments.

“You know, getting the community together is always a great thing to do. But when you can bring the community together for a cause such as helping children learn how to walk and do different things like that, it’s an amazing feeling to not just be a part of a great event but to be able to know that you’re giving money to sick children,” Jaffa Shrine Marketing Person Mike Kessling said.

Registration opens at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday and the walk starts at 1 p.m. For more information, visit the Jaffa Shrine website.