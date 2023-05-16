STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work by a group of Centre County students is resulting in a new tranquility station in State College.

The project, aimed at providing mental health resources for those in need, was created through the Jana Marie Foundation’s Reach Program, which is an after-school group for Centre County students in grades 6-12 focused on mental health.

In each session, the program members create a community service project. This year’s project was centered on a tranquility station being built and placed in Sidney Friedman Park.

“There’s not really anything like this,” Education and Outreach Specialist Joe Johnson said. “There’s other free libraries but this is mental health specific. We have resource cards as well that people can pull out, take pictures of it to access.”

Organizers said the inspiration behind the station were free library boxes that are popping up in various places.

“It’s just a quick and easy way for people to reach out for help if they don’t know where to start,” Program Specialist Melanie Veeder said. “They can pull out the tabs at the bottom of the box.”