CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Organizations highlighting mentorship are being recognized throughout January, which is National Mentoring Month, in Centre County.

At their latest meeting, the Centre County Board of Commissioners named January Big Brothers Big Sisters Month, highlighting the work of the Centre County chapter.

“Our children and youth need this program because they need an additional caring adult in their lives,” Program director Rebecca Lord said.

The mentoring program is offered through the Youth Service Bureau in State College. They serve children starting at the age of five.

“Our volunteer mentors come from all walks of life,” Lord said. “From college students to retirees and really everything in between.”

CEO of the Youth Service Bureau, Christine Bishop, said the organization needs more mentors right now.

“We have around 30 youth that are looking for, waiting and ready to be matched with their big,” Bishop said.

Lord said the majority of children waiting are males.

“They really would like to be matched with another male who can guide them through and help them navigate life,” Lord said.

Having that mentor can make all the difference in the life of a child.

“Reduction in truancy, in getting into fights, continuing their education. It’s very significant,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

Throughout January, the chapter is hosting online info sessions to learn more about becoming a mentor.

“Even if now’s not the right time, we encourage you to go through a session because you might know people and then you’ll be able to help share the need and encourage others to get started with us too,” Bishop said.

You can learn more by going to the Youth Service Bureau’s website.