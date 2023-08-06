STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– What started as a random act of kindness from a five-year-old boy has grown to over one million boxes delivered to over 500 hospitals in all fifty states.

Since it was started in State College in 2001, the Jared Box Project has worked to deliver smiles, laughter and hope to children in hospitals all across the United States.

“A Jared Box is a plastic shoebox filled with games and toys, all kinds of fun activities that are given to children in hospitals,” Executive Director of the Jared Box Project Cindy Kolarik said. “Today we are here to celebrate one million Jared Boxes have been made.”

The project began at a vacation bible school at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in State College. Students wanted to honor their classmate Jared who had passed away. At just five years old Jared was diagnosed with an incurable brainstem tumor in 1999. He would always bring his bag of toys to all of his appointments for other children to play with, and often invite them to play his favorite game, Uno.

“Originally it was 81 boxes,” Kolarik said. “We packed them up and took them down Geisinger Children’s Hospital. To be honest this was to be a one-time service project. But the idea just absolutely hit a chord with so many people and the project just took off.”

Visitors stopped in at the gym at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School on Saturday to celebrate and make their own boxes. For board member of the Jared Box Project Karen Infield, it’s a lot of work that is absolutely worth it.

“When you see the thank you notes from the parents that are just in a dire situation, their kids in a hospital bed or in urgent care,” said Infield. “For them to say I saw my child smile for the first time, it brings tears to know that you’re trying to help someone and you’re doing something for someone else which is a great thing.”

Countless groups and individuals from across the nation have donated toys and their time to the project to help pack boxes. Infield says anyone interested in helping them reach more children in need of a smile can do so on their website: thejaredbox.org.

“We truly believe it’s on the wings of Jared who has done this for us,” said Infield. “We’ve had people contact us all over the country and we’ve reached out too. Although it was started for chronically ill children we have expanded it so much to the urgent cares and hospital rooms.”