JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, JARI will receive $35,000 through the Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit Program (NAP) to offer paramedic training in Johnstown.

NAP promotes community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses and residents while producing outcomes assisting distressed areas or low-income populations.

Tax credit programs have become an attractive resource to businesses looking to make large community impacts through improvement projects in neighborhoods they serve.

JARI will provide a 12-month paramedic training program at no or minimal costs for up to 6 eligible individuals. Those individuals will be residing in public housing communities and the city neighborhoods of Oakhurst, Coopersdale, Solomon Run, Prospect and the City of Johnstown.

“This program is important because EMT and Paramedic training is a requirement for ambulance companies,” Linda Thomson, President of JARI said. “With the continuous need for qualified staff in every industry, it’s important to place special focus on emergency services to ensure our communities remain cared for.”

Contributors to the 2022-2023 NAP program include Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates Inc. and 1st Summit Bank.

For more information about this program, please contact Dave Grimaldi, JARI Director of Workforce Development, at (814) 535-8675 or dgrimaldi@jari.com.