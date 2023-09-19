BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Downtown Bedford, brace yourselves for an infestation – a Jeep inFESTation.

Jeep is hosting their second annual Jeep inFESTation at the Fort Bedfrod Riverfront in Downtown Bedford Sept. 23 and 24.

Jeep owners and enthusiast are invited to come kayak, try throw axes, rock climb and much more. The event is free to attend and open to everyone.

This year’s main event is the Jeep competitions. Jeep owners are encouraged to register their vehicle for a chance to win prizes in a variety of categories.

VIP pre-registration for the event has already sold out, but standard pre-registration is still available.

“Duck a Jeep” will be back this year as well, with each duck costing $5. The act of ‘ducking a Jeep’ is when people place a rubber duck on the purchaser’s favorite Jeep. Whichever Jeep has the most ducks on it at the end of the event will be awarded the People’s Choice Award. There will be 1,000 ducks available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Event organizers said over one thousand people came in attendance last year and they are anticipating a crowd three times that size this year.