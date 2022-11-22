JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the USDA, in 2019 the U.S. consumed more than 27 billion pounds of meat. In Reynoldsville, Jeff Tech will be teaching kids and adults about the art of meat cutting.

“It will train them to become butchers or meat cutters in our local area, the facility will be designed as a state-of-the-art butchering facility the animal will come in in quarters and the students will learn the processing procedure from that point to packaging,” Adult Education Coordinator Megan Bundy Said.

Jeff Tech has more than 2 million dollars to use for the new facility. Thanks to two separate grants.

“That 1.1 million that we did receive late Friday will be coupled with a previous 1.25 million that we did receive from the federal appropriations bill thanks to Congressman Glenn Thompson,” Bundy said.

During the COVID pandemic, many things were in shortage and it cost a lot at the dinner table, and now with inflation, people’s pockets.

“During the pandemic, we did all feel the impacts of a local meat shortage and that’s where the idea or the concept of the project did begin. How we can help assist local farmers in processing their herds, how we can put more people to work and help the shortage of the local meat products that are available,” Bundy said.

According to Zippia.com, the average age of a butcher is 43, so getting younger workers into this field is crucial.

“Many of the local butchering facilities do have an older workforce and are concerned about what the future does hold for their business,” Bundy said.

At the moment faculty is not sure when the building will finish or even start construction.