JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A juvenile is facing charges after police said they damaged the Birdman Statue along the Redbank Valley Rails.

Brookville Borough Police Department said that on Sept. 16, around 5:40 p.m. they received a call from the Redbank Valley Trails Association regarding an ATV riding on the walking and bicycle trails.

The ATV reportedly crashed into the Birdman Statue and then the driver left the scene. Police said the ATV was severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene by another ATV.

The Birdman Statue, which was donated by a private citizen, is valued at $17,500, according to the press release.

The juvenile has been charged with felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor criminal trespassing and summary charges for operating an ATV on streets, operating an ATV in a safe manner, careless driving, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, and not letting police know about the accident.

An estimate for repair and restitution is listed at $17,500.