JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Brockway Center for arts and Technology (BCAT) will be celebrating it’s 10th anniversary with a community event.

On Sept. 30 from 12-3 p.m., the community is invited to celebrate 10 years of BCAT with food trucks, art demonstrations, a chance to meet BCAT’s resident artists and more. The event will take place at BCAT, located at 1200 Wood Street, Brockway.

BCAT offers job training and youth development for community members, with programs lasting from three weeks to 9.5 months with a class size of 15 students to ensure time for personalized instruction. All BCAT graduates receive the National Healthcare Association credential in addition to their academic diploma.

“Over the past decade, our job training programs have created new and life-changing paths to employment for people in need of new opportunities and meaningful job training,” Debbie Heigel, BCAT Executive Director, said. “Our region is filled with rugged individualists and hard-working people who want and deserve to earn a livable wage.”

For more information about the event as well as programs, visit BCAT’s website.