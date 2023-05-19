JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey was sentenced to prison after being found guilty on 61 charges including rape.

Douglas Poole was sentenced May 12 to 90 to 180 years in prison by Jefferson County Common Please Judge John Foradora, District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced.

Poole was found guilty on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and other related sexual assault charges — 61 in total, down from the original 150 he was facing.

According to court documents, Poole was living in Florida and had sexually assaulted and raped a young girl. After Poole was put in prison in Florida, the girl moved to the Punxsutawney area with family. Poole was released from prison when the girl was 15 and proceeded to move to Punxsutawney and continued his crimes with the girl until she was 17 or 18.

DA Burkett said he’s very pleased with the sentence and the measure of justice.

“Doug Poole put that young woman through a living hell with his abuse of her. I am thankful that our efforts have allowed her to sleep peacefully at night knowing that Poole will never harm or harass her ever again.” Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett

At the age of 50, Poole will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.