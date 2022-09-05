JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. And now more than ever free clothes and other essentials can help families in need.

“Absolutely, and I mean that’s part of the reason we had it when we even started it 16 years ago is to help those in need and the need has increased year by year, it seems like there are more and more people in need,” Stephens said.

The church is still taking donations to help those in need. And Saturday, members are urging anyone to come out and get items they need no matter the circumstances they may be under.

“Anyone can come it doesn’t matter where you’re from, we don’t ask any questions about residency or finances. The only question we ask is how many people are you getting clothes for today just so we know how many people we are serving,” Stephens said.

There will be plenty of items available to everyone and there is something for everyone.

“We have new socks and underwear, diapers, hygiene supplies like body wash, shampoo, shaving items, feminine hygiene, we have shoes and boots, and clothes anywhere from preemie to 4x. mens, womens, childrens,” Stephens said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

One of the reasons Stephens does what she does is because she was in the same position as many people are now.

“I’ve been there and still there in some degree of being in need and just friends and looking around our community, I see the need and I know it extends far beyond our community. That’s why we’re hoping people from, doesn’t matter how far like I said how far away you are, you’re welcome to come,” She said.