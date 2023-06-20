JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jefferson County businesses may soon have to develop a new plan for advertising and marketing.

County commissioners voted to initiate the action of decertification of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO) as the county tourism promotion agency

On June 20th, businesses from around the Jefferson County area came to defend the PAGO in a public hearing. Many in attendance are just wondering why commissioners want to drop the non-profit as the county’s tourism promoter.

“This has all come upon all of us businesses as a surprise,” Paula Pluta, the Owner of Hominy Ridge Cabins and Gift Shop said. “We were very unaware of what was going on.”

Many came with questions and comments about the changes that could be made saying PAGO is vital for their business and many in the area.

“There’s no doubt that the agency does a great job,” President, Board of Directors for Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitor Bureau, Carla Wehler said. “To start over, do you as a business, have time for someone to learn, someone to take a five-year plan to reach that level?”.

Some even say that doing this can hurt the county. Cook Forrest is part of a tri-county line. Many visitors don’t see county lines and don’t know what county they are in.

“I really believe that this is going to be a disservice to most of Jefferson County and any other counties that may follow,” Pluta said.

During the meeting, Edward McGinnis, one of three elected county auditors said PAGO didn’t file proper audit paperwork.

“The refusal of pay to process the $100,000 request from the commissioners was coincidental to pay those continued failure to provide financial data as stipulated in the applicable statutes as requested by the auditors,” McGinnis said.

In a previous interview Executive Director, John Straitiff says that they did provide proper audits to the county.

According to the PA General Assembly 2016 – Act 18 of county code, an audited report or financial statement, as determined by the county in consultation with the recognized tourist promotion agency, on the income and expenditures incurred by a recognized tourist promotion agency receiving any revenues from the tax authorized under this section shall be submitted annually by the recognized tourist promotion agency to the county commissioners.

If a recognized tourist promotion agency fails to submit an annual audit report or financial statement required under subsection (f) within ninety days of the end of the recognized tourist promotion agency’s fiscal year, the corresponding county may withhold tax revenues collected and deposited in a special fund under this section until the required annual audit report or financial statement is submitted to the county.

According to Straitiff in 2021 and 2022, there were record numbers from PAGO. He says that this is clearly showing what they are doing is working.

“It is merely about control of the money. Once they get control, they are able to say it is tourism. It’s no longer marketing. We’ve done our job. I need you to back us or we will be no more. And you will be on your own,” Straitiff said.

Commissioners say with the information given today there is a lot to think about

“It’s good to hear some comments,” Commissioner Herb Bollers said. “It does open up a little bit, maybe a conversation. There are things that are lacking, as we all know, and we as a group can work on things.”

The next step is the decertification vote at the commissioner’s meeting on June 27th at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Place.