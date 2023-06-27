JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jefferson County Commissioners held a final vote Tuesday morning to decertify the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO) as the county’s tourism promotion agency.

Commissioners started the decertification process two weeks ago and said this is something that they should have done a long time ago.

“Not last week, not last month, not last year, but for years. It’s caused us to evaluate what a path forward can look like and can it be better? The answer is yes,” Commissioner Scott North said. “If I was to take off my commissioner’s hat for a minute and just put on the head of a taxpayer, I would ask not why is Jefferson County seeking to decertify PAGO? I would ask what took so long?”

In February commissioners withheld funds to PAGO over concerns they had and they also say they were not the only ones.

“We’re not alone, though this doesn’t seem to have surfaced. Clarion County and Forest Counties also had concerns also withheld their funds,” North said.

Commissioners said they did not receive proper audits from PAGO and the decertification will benefit taxpayers and the county as a whole.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure it’s used in Jefferson County and not being able to get the answers that we’ve requested for years. Shame on us. As Scott said, that it’s taken so long to get here,” Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.

“There is so many requests that come here that we can do nothing about. And you’ll find that with this action that we’re taking, it’s going to actually enhance. There’s going to be so much more that we can do for Jefferson County,” Commissioner Herb Bullers said.

In a statement to WTAJ, PAGO said “We are very disappointed in today’s vote. The growth in room tax collections since 2014 in Jefferson County, proves that we have done our assigned job well. The lodging and tourism related businesses in Jefferson County have shown us tremendous support during the last several weeks. Unfortunately, they are the ones who truly suffer from this decision. PAGO has always used the hotel tax funds for marketing as directed by Act 18 and has worked to provide the requested information to the Commissioners.”

With Tuesday’s vote, the next step in the process is having each municipality in Jefferson County vote.