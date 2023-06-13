JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Jefferson County Commissioners have started the process of dropping its tourism promoter Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of decertifying Pennsylvania Great Outdoors as the county’s tourism promotion agency – a designation that is regulated by state law.

As the designated tourism promotion agency, the Brookville-based non-profit receives Jefferson County’s revenues from its 5 percent hotel tax.

Commissioner Scott North said it was nothing against PA Great Outdoors.

“They do what they do well,” North. “It’s the opportunity to take this to the next level and use these resources that are provided within the county for the best use of the county. We want to better exploit tourism, economic development, trails – all of those kinds of opportunities.”

Commissioner Jeffrey Pisarcik pointed out nothing will happen immediately and that “it’s a process.”

In a statement, PA Great Outdoors Executive Director John Straitiff indicated the non-profit, which also promotes tourism for Elk, Cameron, Forest, and Clarion Counties, is effective at bringing people to Jefferson County.

“We are doing our job,” Straitiff said in a statement. “Jefferson County collected record hotel/room tax revenues in 2021 and again in 2022 due to increased overnight stays. This action is in response to PAGO not agreeing to Jefferson County Commissioners’ request in January to send a large of sum of the county marketing grant funds to a non-profit in the county without filing a proper grant application as required by state law. As fiduciary of each county’s marketing grant programs, it is our responsibility to see that the funds are used within the guidelines outlined in Act 18.”

The next step in the process is a public hearing at Jefferson Place in Brookville on Tuesday, June 20, at 11 a.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

By law, municipalities in Jefferson County representing at least 65 percent of the county’s population must agree. According to a press release, the commissioners will vote on decertifying on June 27 at their commissioners’ meeting.