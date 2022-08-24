JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman are facing charges after state police said they found three dogs living in horrid conditions with feces, dead rabbits, and without food or drinkable water.

According to court documents, Jeremy Harris of Punxsutawney and Jennifer Harris of Brookville are facing charges including neglect of animals, cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals after police found the three dogs at a home in June.

State police were called to a home on Coolspring Road in Oliver Township on June 9 for the report of a dog making noises for multiple days, but the dog couldn’t be seen from the road. Troopers arrived and said they found three dogs, an 11-month-old Fox-Terrier-Weiner and two Huskies that were only 27 weeks and 13 weeks old. They were found in deplorable conditions, living in a cage and rabbit hatch.

The Fox-Terrier-Weiner was found with dead rabbits in the bottom of the hatch with rabbit feces all over and a water bottle on the cage filling with rainwater that was green at this point, according to the Trooper’s statement in the criminal complaint.

The Huskies were found in the same 4’x8′ cage without food or water and unable to get out of their own feces.

All three dogs were taken for immediate medical help at the Punxsutawney Animal Hospital before Willow Run Sanctuary took the responsibility for them.

Vets reported that the dogs were underweight with generalized wasting and they ate like it was “their last meal/never ate before” and were “ravenous” when finally fed.

Jeremy and Jennifer both contacted state police. It was claimed that the two Huskies were service dogs and that they had the Fox-Terrier-Weiner for over a year and had the dogs at a vet for a checkup recently.

State police noted in the criminal complaint that they checked with multiple veterinarians and no one could find records of either Harris or the three dogs.

When asked about the dead rabbits, Jennifer reportedly told police they belonged to Jeremy’s grandfather and he usually buries them and she doesn’t know anything more than that.

Both Jeremy and Jennifer are awaiting a preliminary hearing that’s scheduled for Sept. 27.