JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two people from Reynoldsville are in prison after they’ve been accused of taking fentanyl while caring for a 4-month-old and 4-year-old.

Holly Marshall, 23, and Steven Charles Hardy II, 31, both of Reynoldsville are being charged with endangering the welfare of children after they admitted to officers that they had consumed fentanyl while caring for the children.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 9:52 a.m. officers went to the house of Marshall and Hardy after probation officers reported a drug violation. Clearfield County probation officers arrived at the house to speak with Marshall and Hardy and during the conversation, they admitted to using Fentanyl recently, according to the criminal complaint.

Marshall and Hardy also allegedly admitted to having Fentanyl in the bedroom upstairs where the 4-month-old was sleeping. The probation officers went upstairs to retrieve the fentanyl and found that the baby was sleeping in the room with a window open and the fan on, the complaint reads that it was 38 degrees outside.

After seeing the infant and the drugs, the probation officers contacted the police and asked that EMS be sent to the house to do a medical evaluation. The 4-year-old was at that time placed with another family member, according to official documents.

Once police arrived they searched the residence and found several used needles, empty stamp bags containing white powder, and the Fentanyl that was in the upstairs bedroom.

Hardy was transported to Jail and Marshall was transported to the Reynoldsville Borough Police station for questioning, according to the criminal complaint.

Marshall admitted that she and Hardy had purchased 70 stamp bags of Fentanyl and they consumed them over 3 days while caring for the children, official documents show.

Marshall was then transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation and then transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Hardy is facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, possessing a controlled substance and using a controlled substance. He is in Jefferson County Prison as he was unable to post his $50,000 bail.

Marshall is facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child as well as misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, possessing a controlled substance and using a controlled substance. She is also in Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post her $20,000 bail.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21.