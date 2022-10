JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Election officials in Jefferson County will be seeing a pay raise thanks to an adopted resolution.

Commissioners accepted a resolution to now increase compensation for those who work during the elections.

The Judge of Election and the Minority Inspector of Election will both now receive $150 per day. Two clerks and constables will get $120 a day. Lastly, poll workers who need training will get $25 a day.