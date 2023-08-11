JEFFERSON COUNTY (WTAJ)– With the recent announcement that the Clearfield County Fair will be moving its dates forward and adding three more days next year, Jefferson County Fair officials are frustrated.

The 2024 Clearfield County Fair will be moving to July 12-20, which will overlap with the Jefferson County Fair dates.

The change in dates for the Clearfield County Fair comes as a new carnival has agreed to join the fair from North Carolina. Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom said the move will bring in more revenue to help sustain the fair for years to come.

“We got word from a carnival company that yes they were willing to come to Clearfield however we would have to look at a date change,” said Hallstrom.

But now Jefferson County Fair officials are wondering why they weren’t notified.

“We were shocked, I was shocked,” said Jefferson County Fair Treasurer Toni Facchine. “We found out about it the very first day that our fair was opening through vendors that came and told us that this was going to happen. We’re disappointed and wish we would’ve been notified.”

Facchine and fair vice president Stefany Minich said it is already hard enough to plan a fair. While they aren’t worried that they will lose vendors, they are concerned about some of the entertainment that they have planned.

“Different activities that we had planned we just have to think about a little bit deeper,” said Minich. “See how it is going to impact other people that are involved or if they are involved with Clearfield or other activities. A lot of our entertainment we just have to think a little bit harder on.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Over 100 people commented under a statement from the Jefferson County Fair on its Facebook page explaining the situation, as commenters expressed their concerns and frustration with the move. Some expressed that they will continue to support and make time for both fairs, and Facchine said despite the new challenges they will move forward as planned.

“We just hate to see kids be torn between two different fairs as well as the vendors and acts and so forth,” said Facchine. “And People for that matter. We have worked tirelessly for many many years to make this place happen and we just, we’re going to stay the course.”

The Jefferson County Fair has been held the third week of July for more than 50 years. 2024 will be the first time in over 80 years that the Clearfield County Fair won’t be taking place the first week of August.