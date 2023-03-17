JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Jefferson County will be temporarily closing this weekend for renovations.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the Brookville location at 160 Main Street will be closing on Saturday, March 18 at 9 p.m. to accommodate the renovations.

Customers in the Brookville area are told to shop at neighboring Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores for the time being at the following locations:

78 Clarion Plaza, Clarion, PA.

567 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA.

5720 Shaffer Road, Dubois, PA. (Premium Collection store)

The Brookville store is expected to reopen sometime in the Spring. More Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locations can be found on its website.