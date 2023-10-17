JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire in Jefferson County on Monday left a family without a home.

On Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m., a house fire broke out on the 30 block of Hamilton Drive in the Soldier section of Reynoldsville. According to Chief Kevin Yamrick of the Sykesville Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire. It was reported that the residents and their pets were all able to get out of the home.

Yamrick also reported that the house is now uninhabitable due to damage from the fire. Sykesville, Reynoldsville, Big Run, West Sandy and Fort Ward fire stations all assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.