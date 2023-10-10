JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Jefferson County Commissioners announced a new Director of Tourism during a meeting Tuesday after the County voted to decertify its tourism promotion agency.

In June, the county began the process of decertifying the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO). In July, PAGO ended the working relationship.

“In the end, it was PAGO who left us in the middle of the decertification process,” Commissioner Scott North said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

From Left to Right: Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik, Director of Tourism Kristy Bell, Commissioner Herb Bullers and Commissioner Scott North.

The county now has a new Director of Tourism Kristy Bell who said she’s looking forward to highlighting hidden gems across the area.

“I want everybody else to know what we have to offer here and show people why you want to come here,” Bell said. “This area is great for families and there are a lot of little hidden treasures that people just don’t know exist.”

Commissioners feel that with a new director, the county will thrive now more than ever.

“We personally feel with the new person coming with new plans, new ideas, it’s going to be better than it was,” Commissioner Herb Bullers said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“This is using the funds that are in Jefferson County for Jefferson County to its highest and best use,” North said.

Other county officials said it’s a breath of fresh air to have someone focusing on tourism.

“There’s someone that is spending their 9 to 5 dedicated to tourism efforts, and that is meeting with the tourism businesses that are promoting the county, and who is making those connections and seeing where the gaps are really utilizing tax funds to its highest potential. Then hopefully increasing that number over time through these efforts,” Director of Economic Development Jess Funk said.

Bell explained that some of her favorite spots are ones you don’t have to travel for. She said she will work with boroughs, townships, and others to make sure their community is highlighted for travelers and hometown residents.