JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after he was accused of shooting several rounds toward his neighbor’s property.

Douglas Valerio II, 56, of Sigel is being accused of shooting off seven rounds at his neighbor’s property while they were in their driveway, according to state police out of Marienville. On Friday, April 21 at around 2 p.m. the neighbors called the police after Valerio fired the rounds in their direction, according to the criminal complaint. They also told officers that Valerio had been verbally abusive toward them that morning when they were retrieving their mail.

The neighbors told police that when they were returning to their house they saw Valerio outside his own house and then heard the gunfire as they were heading up their driveway, according to the criminal complaint.

At 2:50 p.m. officers attempted to contact Valerio at his house but received no response for roughly an hour. Valerio eventually exited his detached garage and was taken into custody without issue, according to court documents.

Seven spent handgun casings were found near and on Valerio’s front deck, according to the criminal complaint. Police also found bullet holes in a tree that was in the direction of the neighbor’s property.

After getting a search warrant, police found a .45 caliber pistol in the garage.

While being interviewed, Valerio allegedly admitted to firing the shots, according to the criminal complaint. Valerio also said that he was not trying to shoot at his neighbors, but claimed he was venting his frustration, admitting the gun was not a good decision.

Valerio is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and terroristic threats. He posted his $50,000 bond through a professional bondsman.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, May 9.