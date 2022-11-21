JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Jefferson County man is behind bars after being accused of harassing a woman who was trying to walk her dog, only to try and escape from officers at the police station, injuring one in the process.

Officers were called to Western Avenue in Brookville on Monday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. after the victim called and stated that a man, later identified as Austin Newcomb, 21, was watching her as well as following her in his car.

According to documents, the victim told police she walking her dog when headlights came on behind her and Newcomb approached her. He allegedly stated that he was not going to follow her, but he wanted to know where she was going. The victim said she was creeped out and turned around to return home.

According to the victim, he then backed his car into a driveway and sat watching her. The victim called their significant other and waited under a streetlight until they arrived. Upon leaving the area the couple also reported that they witnessed Newcomb walk up to a house and look through the window, according to the press release.

When a responding officer arrived at the scene, where Newcomb was still parked, they attempted to pull up to the right side of the vehicle. According to the officer, he then took off and did a U-turn in the street, and proceeded to drive directly at the officer.

The officer noted in the documents that they had to pull over to get out of Newcomb’s path. Once the officer turned toward Newcomb’s vehicle he then proceeded to do another U-turn and ended up behind the cop, according to official documents.

The officer then called Jefferson County Control to send backup. When a backup officer arrived, Newcomb took off down Main Street and according to court documents was swerving and driving erratically.

The second officer proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and asked Newman to step out of the vehicle. Documents show that he consented to have his car searched and was unable to complete a field sobriety test.

Officers found four empty bags of marijuana, each of which had minor residue. According to court documents, officers escorted Newcomb to the Brookville Police Station where he tried to flee on foot.

During the chase, one officer attempted to grab Newcomb, at which point they fell and sustained minor injuries. However, Newcomb was recaptured and taken back to the police state, according to official documents.

Newcomb is facing charges of evading arrest, loitering and prowling, resisting arrest, simple assault, aggravated assault and harassment. He is currently housed in Jefferson County prison as he was unable to post bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20 at 9:45 p.m.