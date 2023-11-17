JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Summerville man is facing 120 child pornography charges following an investigation by state police.

James Haines, 34, is behind bars after police said they found 122 images and videos of child pornography on his phone, Facebook and Kik accounts.

On July 27, 2022, police were first tipped off by a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding images that were uploaded on Facebook and Kik.

Troopers were able to contact the internet company after receiving the IP address and pin it to an address in Summerville. They were also able to determine the illegal images and videos were being uploaded by a Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro phone, according to court documents.

On Aug. 25, a search warrant was executed at the home where police found and arrested Haines. During a search of the home, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro and a Samsung Galaxy S7 were found in a bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.

While looking at the phones, troopers said they found 23 files of child pornography on the Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro, including files that were a part of the CyberTip, according to the affidavit.

As police continued to search, they found 66 additional child pornography files on the Samsung Galaxy S7, according to the police report.

Trooper said in total they found 62 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact, 42 involving nudity and 15 disseminated photos from Kik and Facebook Messenger.

Haines is facing 104 felony child pornography charges, 15 felony disseminated photos/films of child sex acts and felony criminal use of a communication facility. He is currently in the Jefferson County Prison after failing to post $30,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.